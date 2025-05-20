New rule will require truck drivers to be proficient in English

In about four weeks, the Department of Transportation will require truck drivers to be proficient in English.

The Pharr bridge has about 2,000 truck crossings per day, and truckers and business leaders are waiting for new info on the rule change.

The head of DOT is expected to speak on the new rule on Tuesday in Austin.

The Rio Grande Valley has several major commercial truck crossings. At the Pharr bridge, trade volume totals more than $11 billion per year. Cities that operate bridges get revenue from truck crossings, in terms of bridge fees.

The vast majority of those truckers are Mexican nationals. For many of them, English is not their first language.

"It's understandable. It's for safety, but I'm Mexican and I don't speak English. It would be challenging to learn to speak before the new rule starts," truck driver Ivan Sobrevilla said.

Sobrevilla is a transfer driver who commute back and forth every day and stays close to the border. Other drivers who are based on the border are on B1 visas, who drive farther.

Businesses and drivers are wondering how the rules will be applied and who will be impacted.