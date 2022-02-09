Dozens of sea turtles released after last week's cold front

Dozens of sea turtles, cold stunned by last week's cold snap, were reintroduced into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

Hundreds gathered to watch nearly 80 sea turtles get ready to make their way back into their natural habitat.

Chief Executive Officer for Sea Turtle Inc. on South Padre Island Wendy Knight said Tuesday was the best day to release the turtles because they were more responsive and reactive following last week's cold front.

"The turtles do what they want to do, and so when they are medically ready, it's our obligation to get them in the water as quickly as we can," Knight said.

She says the minute cold stun turtles enter the center, the plans for their release begin.

