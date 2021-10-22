DPS: 2 dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in Palmview

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information.

Two males are dead and five people were hospitalized after an early morning chase in Palmview on Friday.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Abram Road, just north of 5 Mile Line at about 5:30 a.m., according to Lt. Christopher Olivarez, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Preliminary investigation reveals a silver Chevy Impala was speeding away from the Palmview Police Department when it lost control as it approached a dirt portion of the roadway and rolled over, Olivarez said.

Two males were ejected from the Chevy Impala and died at the scene.

Five occupants of the vehicle, including four males and one female, were transported to local hospitals.

The driver and occupants have not been identified.