DPS: 2 kids injured after hit-and-run driver strikes Edinburg CISD school bus

Two children were hospitalized Wednesday after a vehicle rear-ended an Edinburg CISD school bus and fled the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A school bus carrying 13 children north of Edinburg shortly before 8:15 a.m. was struck from behind by a white Chevrolet Trailblazer that failed to control its speed, DPS said in a news release.

“Two children were transported to local hospitals with injuries,” DPS said in a statement. “The driver of the Chevrolet failed to stop and fled the scene.”

The suspect vehicle is missing its front bumper, DPS added. Those with any information on the suspect vehicle are urged to contact DPS at 956-565-7600.