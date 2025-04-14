DPS: Beer cans found in vehicle of wrong-way driver involved in fatal crash near Edinburg

Photo credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

A Pharr man and his 4-year-old son died in a Monday morning crash involving four vehicles near Edinburg, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened at around 2:38 a.m. Monday on US 281 south of FM 1017 north of Edinburg in Hidalgo County.

According to a DPS news release, the crash happened when a suspected intoxicated male driver of a white Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound on US 281 on a southbound lane.

In the release, DPS noted that beer cans were found inside the vehicle.

A white Chevrolet Colorado traveling southbound on US 281 veered off the roadway to avoid colliding with the Chevrolet Malibu and, as a result, lost control and rolled over, stopping on the southbound frontage road.

The Chevrolet Malibu then collided with a black Hyundai Tucson traveling southbound on US 281 that was occupied 32-year-old Mark Anthony Alvarez and his son, identified as John Andrew Escamilla.

The collision caused the Hyundai to spin across the southbound lanes and crash into a white Freightliner tractor-trailer traveling southbound on US 281, DPS said.

Alvarez succumbed to his injuries at the scene, while his son — who was unsecured in the vehicle — died at the hospital, DPS said.

The occupants of the Chevrolet Colorado, a woman and a child, were hospitalized in stable condition.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu was hospitalized in critical condition, and he is suspected of being intoxicated pending his blood work results, DPS said.

The crash remains under investigation.