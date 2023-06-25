DPS: Brownsville teen ejected from vehicle in fatal rollover crash

An 18-year-old Brownsville resident succumbed to his injuries early Sunday morning following a rollover crash south of Port Isabel, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The teen wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and alcohol may have contributed to the fatal crash, DPS stated in a news release. One other person in the vehicle was hospitalized.

The crash happened at around 3:11 a.m. when the driver of a 2008 Silver Mercedes-Benz – identified as Damian Martinez — was traveling eastbound on State Highway 48 and failed to drive on a single lane as he approached a curve. According to DPS, the vehicle ended up going over the shoulder and through a grassy area where Martinez lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over multiple times.

“The driver was not secured by his safety belt and was ejected,” DPS stated. “The [male] passenger sustained non-incapacitation injuries and was transported to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville.”

An autopsy for Martinez is pending. DPS troopers continue investigating the crash.

In the news release, DPS reminded the public of the need for seat belts.

“Being buckled up during a crash helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle; being completely ejected from a vehicle is almost always deadly,” the release stated. “Texas law requires everyone in a vehicle to buckle up or face fines and court costs of up to $200.”