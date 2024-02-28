DPS: Distracted driver crashes into flatbed trailer in Rio Grande City, killing passenger
A Rio Grande City man died Tuesday following a crash in Starr County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The driver in the crash was hospitalized, DPS added.
The crash happened Tuesday at 2 p.m. near the intersection of Farm to Market Road 755 and Embassy Street in Rio Grande City.
According to a DPS news release, the “distracted” driver of a 2011 GMC Sierra rear-ended a flatbed trailer.
The passenger of GMC Sierra — identified as 34-year-old Michael Villanueva — was pronounced dead at the scene.
The unidentified driver of the GMC Sierra was hospitalized.
DPS troopers continue to investigate the crash.
More News
News Video
-
UTRGV announces acquisition of H-E-B Park for Vaqueros football
-
Over 130 migrants flown back to Colombia from Harlingen
-
Cameron County judge preparing to meet with Biden during presidential visit
-
Man arrested on murder charge following fatal shooting near Harlingen park
-
Brownsville police increasing patrols during Charro Days festivities
Sports Video
-
UTRGV announces acquisition of H-E-B Park for Vaqueros football
-
HS Boys Regional Quarterfinal highlights and scores 2/27/2024
-
UTRGV Baseball Sweeps Milwaukee, close out the series 15-3 win
-
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Seattle U at the Fieldhouse
-
PSJA North's Markus Rendon signs with Texas Lutheran University