DPS: Distracted driver crashes into flatbed trailer in Rio Grande City, killing passenger

2 hours 13 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, February 28 2024 Feb 28, 2024 February 28, 2024 7:14 PM February 28, 2024 in News - Local
Photo credit: Texas Department of Public Safety.

A Rio Grande City man died Tuesday following a crash in Starr County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver in the crash was hospitalized, DPS added.

The crash happened Tuesday at 2 p.m. near the intersection of Farm to Market Road 755 and Embassy Street in Rio Grande City.

According to a DPS news release, the “distracted” driver of a 2011 GMC Sierra rear-ended a flatbed trailer.

The passenger of GMC Sierra — identified as 34-year-old Michael Villanueva — was pronounced dead at the scene.

The unidentified driver of the GMC Sierra was hospitalized.

DPS troopers continue to investigate the crash.

