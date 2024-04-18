x

DPS: Driver killed after vehicle strikes deer in Starr County

2 hours 2 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, April 18 2024 Apr 18, 2024 April 18, 2024 3:32 PM April 18, 2024 in News - Local
Photo credit: MGN Online

A 30-year-old-man died Thursday after the vehicle he was driving struck a deer in Starr County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened near the intersection of FM 2686 and FM 649 at around 7:31 a.m. Thursday, according to DPS.

The unidentified male was pronounced dead at the hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash.

This is a developing story, check back for updates, 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days