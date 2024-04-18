DPS: Driver killed after vehicle strikes deer in Starr County
A 30-year-old-man died Thursday after the vehicle he was driving struck a deer in Starr County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash happened near the intersection of FM 2686 and FM 649 at around 7:31 a.m. Thursday, according to DPS.
The unidentified male was pronounced dead at the hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash.
This is a developing story, check back for updates,
