DPS finds 70 bundles of cocaine after car crash

On Monday, Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Troopers discovered 70 bundles of cocaine in the back of a BMW SUV after responding to a two-vehicle crash on US 83 and Suntex Road, west of Rio Grande City.

Upon arrival, DPS troopers found three burlap sacks containing the drugs, with a street value of over $3.3 million.

According to DPS, the driver turned himself into Starr County Sheriff's Deputies and is facing drug possession charges.