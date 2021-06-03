DPS finds 70 bundles of cocaine after car crash
On Monday, Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Troopers discovered 70 bundles of cocaine in the back of a BMW SUV after responding to a two-vehicle crash on US 83 and Suntex Road, west of Rio Grande City.
Upon arrival, DPS troopers found three burlap sacks containing the drugs, with a street value of over $3.3 million.
According to DPS, the driver turned himself into Starr County Sheriff's Deputies and is facing drug possession charges.
