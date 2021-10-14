x

DPS holds briefing update on Operation Lone Star

4 hours 39 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, October 14 2021 Oct 14, 2021 October 14, 2021 9:13 AM October 14, 2021 in News - Immigration / Borderwall
By: Monica De Anda

The Texas Department of Public Safety will hold a briefing update on Operation Lone Star. 

The briefing will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days