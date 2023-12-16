DPS investigating fatal expressway crash in Mercedes

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash in Mercedes, according to department spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

The fatal crash was reported Friday evening on the westbound lanes of the expressway in Mercedes near Texas Avenue, Montalvo said.

As of Friday evening, Montalvo did not respond to requests for further details.

The westbound lines of the expressway in the area were temporarily closed as traffic was directed onto the frontage road. The expressway has since reopened.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.