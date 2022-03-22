DPS investigating fatal one-vehicle crash

An 18-year-old Edinburg man died Friday following a single-vehicle crash east of Edinburg, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Preliminary investigation revealed that an off-road vehicle was traveling eastbound on Mile 17 N. Road at an “unsafe” speed around 3:53 a.m. when it drove into a ditch, according to a news release from DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Montalvo.

The driver, Ezequiel Alvarez, sustained major injuries from the crash and succumbed at the scene, the release stated.

“For unknown reasons, the driver failed to drive in a single lane and drove off onto the south side of the road and into a bar ditch,” the news release stated. “The driver lost control of the Polaris and overcorrected and rolled over.”

DPS troopers are investigating the crash.