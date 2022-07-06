DPS investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Starr County

Photo credit: Texas DPS

A Rio Grande City woman died Tuesday following a two-vehicle crash in Starr County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. when a brown Nissan Altima traveling southbound on Woods Bros. Road - north of La Sagunada Road - collided with a red Hummer H3, according to a DPS news release.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as 27-year-old Pamela Pena, was transported to McAllen Medical Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, the release stated.

Pena’s passenger and the driver of the Hummer were hospitalized with minor injuries.

DPS troopers are investigating the crash.