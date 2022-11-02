DPS: One dead, 11 hospitalized after crash north of La Joya
One person is dead and 11 others have been hospitalized after a crash north of La Joya Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The chase began after a Ford truck evaded law enforcement after running a red light, according to DPS.
The vehicle crashed and rolled over on a dirt road north of La Joya.
All 12 occupants were ejected from the vehicle, according to DPS. One person is dead and 11 occupants were taken to a hospital, including the driver.
DPS is the lead investigating agency.
Human smuggling is suspected in the case.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Chase leads to deadly crash near La Joya
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's deputy charged with indecency of a child
-
Political ad spending for Valley congressional races hits all-time high
-
Edinburg CISD to hold special meeting to discuss construction funds for collegiate...
-
AAA: Gas prices starting to drop as end of the year approaches