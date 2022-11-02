DPS: One dead, 11 hospitalized after crash north of La Joya

One person is dead and 11 others have been hospitalized after a crash north of La Joya Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The chase began after a Ford truck evaded law enforcement after running a red light, according to DPS.

The vehicle crashed and rolled over on a dirt road north of La Joya.

All 12 occupants were ejected from the vehicle, according to DPS. One person is dead and 11 occupants were taken to a hospital, including the driver.

DPS is the lead investigating agency.

Human smuggling is suspected in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.