DPS: One dead, 11 hospitalized after crash north of La Joya

3 hours 15 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, November 02 2022 Nov 2, 2022 November 02, 2022 11:40 AM November 02, 2022 in News - Local

One person is dead and 11 others have been hospitalized after a crash north of La Joya Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. 

The chase began after a Ford truck evaded law enforcement after running a red light, according to DPS. 

The vehicle crashed and rolled over on a dirt road north of La Joya. 

All 12 occupants were ejected from the vehicle, according to DPS. One person is dead and 11 occupants were taken to a hospital, including the driver. 

DPS is the lead investigating agency. 

Human smuggling is suspected in the case. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

