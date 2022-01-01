x

DPS: Pedestrian killed in overnight hit-and-run

A San Juan teenager died in a hit-and-run in Alamo early Saturday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed.

Juan Vasquez Jr., 17, was attempting to cross the road when he was struck by a 2012 white Toyota Sienna traveling at a high rate of speed on Cesar Chavez Road south of Owassa Road shortly after midnight, according to a news release.

The driver of the Toyota fled on foot.

DPS is investigating the incident.

