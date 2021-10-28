DPS releases latest numbers of migrant arrests made as part of Operation Lone Star
The Texas Department of Public Safety plans to discuss the progress of Operation Lone Star during a weekly briefing in Weslaco Thursday morning.
DPS South Texas Regional Media Lt. Christopher Olivarez and a representative from the Texas Military Department will discuss staging in Del Rio and patrolling rail yards for migrants as part of OLS.
The briefing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.
