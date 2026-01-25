Mercedes family mourns loss of pets following house fire

A Mercedes family is picking up the pieces after a house fire destroyed their home.

The fire occurred in the 1900 block of Fresno Street on Saturday. The family said several of their pets, including three dogs, died.

Fire officials say the winds from the cold front made it challenging to control the flames.

The family said they were able to get out thanks to a bystander who woke them up.

"My daughter said it was two men who came and knocked on our door loudly and screaming for us to get out. 'Get out! Get out! Get out!' and that's when she opened the door and saw the men and the flames," homeowner Jose Margarito said.

The Hidalgo County fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

