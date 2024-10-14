DPS: San Benito man killed in fiery one-vehicle crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a San Benito man was burnt and killed in a fiery one-vehicle crash, according to a news release.

The crash happened in Cameron County on Sunday at around 11:49 p.m. on FM 803 south of FM 106, the news release states.

Miguel Angel Tellez Jr., 32, was identified as the driver and sole occupant of a black Dodge Nitro that was traveling southbound on FM 803 at the time of the crash. According to DPS, the driver, “for unknown reasons," failed to drive in a single lane and veered into a ditch.

“The Dodge then struck a dirt culvert and overturned, landing on its side and engulfing in flames,” the release added. “[Tellez] was burnt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”

The crash remains under investigation.