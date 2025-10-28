DPS seeking driver involved in street racing crash that killed Brownsville ISD security guard

A 27-year-old security guard with Brownsville ISD died early Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash that happened while he was in a street race, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

One other person was hospitalized in the crash with serious injuries, DPS added.

According to a DPS news release, Ramiro Torres was driving a 2004 black Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling westbound on FM 3248 while racing a Chevrolet Camaro Monday at around 1 a.m.

During the race, Torres “lost control, veered to the right, went onto a side skid, and collided with a utility light pole,” DPS said. Torres died at the scene.

A Brownsville ISD spokesperson said Torres was a security guard at Manzano Middle School.

"Mr. Torres was a respected member of our school community, valued for his commitment, professionalism, and the positive relationship he built with students, staff, and families," the district said in a statement. "His loss is deeply felt."

An unidentified woman who was a passenger in Torres’ vehicle was also hospitalized, DPS added.

DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez said the driver of the Camaro fled the scene, and they are looking for the driver. The Chevrolet Camaro has wide rear tires, according to Hernandez.

The crash remains under investigation.