DPS: Three hospitalized after Valley Metro bus rolls over in Brownsville
Three people were taken to a hospital on Saturday after a Valley Metro bus rolled over in Brownsville.
Sgt. Maria Hernandez, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, said the crash happened on State Highway 48 and no other vehicles were involved.
The three victims were sent for medical evaluation, but no major injuries were reported.
Sgt. Hernandez said the driver lost control of the bus and caused the crash.
More News
News Video
-
DPS: Three hospitalized after Valley Metro bus rolls over in Brownsville
-
Brownsville police: Man killed in drive-by shooting
-
Mission woman seeking closure in brother’s unsolved 2008 murder
-
Rio Grande City police: Woman hospitalized following accidental shooting in Walmart parking...
-
Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023: Partly cloudy, temps in the 80s