DPS: Three hospitalized after Valley Metro bus rolls over in Brownsville

Three people were taken to a hospital on Saturday after a Valley Metro bus rolled over in Brownsville.

Sgt. Maria Hernandez, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, said the crash happened on State Highway 48 and no other vehicles were involved.

The three victims were sent for medical evaluation, but no major injuries were reported.

Sgt. Hernandez said the driver lost control of the bus and caused the crash.