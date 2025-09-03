DPS troopers escorting Mexican military soldiers to Louisiana for training
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were spotted on the expressway in the Rio Grande Valley Wednesday morning escorting Mexican military trucks.
DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Hernandez said the troopers are escorting the soldiers to the Louisiana border to conduct a training with the U.S. military.
A spokesperson for the National Defense at the Reynosa Military Base confirmed to Channel 5 News that the soldiers from Mexico came from their base. They crossed Wednesday morning and are headed to Fort Polk for the training.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Student of the Week: San Isidro High School's Estrella Martinez
-
La Feria family recovering after fire destroys their mobile home
-
McAllen Public Library announces details of upcoming book festival
-
AI system to help boost security efforts at Donna ISD
-
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department investigating reports of dead fish in Rio...
Sports Video
-
Pioneer shines against PSJA North, McAllen High wins five-set battle with Nikki...
-
UTRGV women's soccer acting head coach Audra Larson speaks on mindset as...
-
Playmakers - Week 1 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
UTRGV hits the practice field to prepare for Prairie View A&M
-
Playmakers - Week 1 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 1