DPS troopers escorting Mexican military soldiers to Louisiana for training

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were spotted on the expressway in the Rio Grande Valley Wednesday morning escorting Mexican military trucks.

DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Hernandez said the troopers are escorting the soldiers to the Louisiana border to conduct a training with the U.S. military.

A spokesperson for the National Defense at the Reynosa Military Base confirmed to Channel 5 News that the soldiers from Mexico came from their base. They crossed Wednesday morning and are headed to Fort Polk for the training.

