DPS troopers visit graduating seniors at Edinburg North High School
The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking to inspire the next generation.
On Thursday, DPS troopers visited seniors at Edinburg North High School to share with the graduating class the opportunities they can get as a DPS trooper.
Students also learned about the tactical marine unit, undercover criminal investigators, and the highway patrol department.
DPS is planning to hire 500 more state troopers within the next three years to accommodate the state's growing population.
Watch the video above for the full story.
