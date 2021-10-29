DPS: Valley residents among those killed in fatal crash in northeast Texas

Among those who died in a fatal crash in Panola County Wednesday were two people from Rio Grande City, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A total of four people were killed in the crash, including two children according to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Montalvo. The crash happened Wednesday at about 10:20 a.m. on State Highway 315, nearly nine miles southwest of the city of Carthage.

Investigators say the driver of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz was driving northbound on the highway at an unsafe speed when it hydroplaned and hit an on-coming tow-truck.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz – Jonathan Estrada, 27, - of Rio Grande City was pronounced dead at the scene. Three of his passengers – Jacqueline Martinez of Rio Grande City, an unidentified 9-year-old child and an unidentified 4-year-old – were also pronounced dead at the scene.

Another 9-year-old child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver and passenger of the tow truck were both treated at a local hospital and were later released.

The crash remains under investigation.