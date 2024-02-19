Drainage, road improvements to bring relief to Edinburg residents

A partnership with the city of Edinburg, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Hidalgo County will bring drainage improvements.

The project will take about a decade until it is completed.

Remarkable Church Administrator, Alma Garcia, has been with the church for 17 years. She says when it rains, oftentimes members are not able to make it to church services.

"If it rains for more than 10 minutes, this place is filthy. It's ridiculous, because then all the sewage comes up, and it brings up all of this area. It looks dirty and doesn't represent the church as it very well is," Garcia said.

The church is located on University Drive near the Hidalgo County Courthouse in Edinburg. It's an area that will soon see improvements through a project in partnership with TXDOT, the city of Edinburg and Hidalgo County.

TXDOT Spokesperson Ray Pedraza says the new drainage system would take runoff storm water into a new system that'll connect to an outfall owned by the Hidalgo County Drainage District.

The project will cost $23 million and will be paid for through state and federal funds.

Better drainage isn't the only improvement people will see around the area.

"We're trying to enhance access and improve traffic flow around the Courthouse Square in Edinburg. So it includes roadway improvements around the courthouse," Pedraza said.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2027.