Dredging for beach re-nourishment project begins
Dredging is now underway at South Padre Island.
The dredging is part of the city's beach re-nourishment project. The city is working with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers to restore portions of the beach impacted by severe weather.
Crews are using sand and sediment dredged from the Brownsville ship channel to widen the beach.
The work is happening near Beach Access 20. Crews will work their way south until the get to Beach Access 18. Then they'll work their way north to Beach Access 23.
The beach is still open, but beach goers are asked to make sure they avoid these areas. They will be roped off and work should wrap up in two months.
