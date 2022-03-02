x

Driscoll Children's Hospital looking to hire ahead of opening of new facility

2 hours 56 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, March 02 2022 Mar 2, 2022 March 02, 2022 4:35 PM March 02, 2022 in News - Local

Officials are looking to fill nearly 600 positions at the Driscoll Children's Hospital in Edinburg as soon as possible. 

The eight-story facility is currently under construction just north of Dove Avenue and McColl Road. 

The hospital will have 103 patient beds and 63 beds dedicated to neonatal intensive care. 

A list of employment opportunities at the hospital is currently online. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days