Driscoll Children's Hospital looking to hire ahead of opening of new facility

Officials are looking to fill nearly 600 positions at the Driscoll Children's Hospital in Edinburg as soon as possible.

The eight-story facility is currently under construction just north of Dove Avenue and McColl Road.

The hospital will have 103 patient beds and 63 beds dedicated to neonatal intensive care.

A list of employment opportunities at the hospital is currently online.