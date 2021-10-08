Driver arrested after high-speed chase ends at McAllen hospital

One man is facing multiple charges following a high-speed chase that ended at South Texas Health System McAllen.

The chase started in Pharr where authorities say the unidentified driver got out of his vehicle with a shotgun during a traffic stop. The driver then got back in the car and took off, authorities said.

The driver stopped at the hospital and ran into the emergency room, where he was tackled by a security guard.

Police arrested the driver and found an AK-47 inside his car.

The driver was charged with evading and resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated, other than alcohol.