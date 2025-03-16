Driver arrested on DWI charges following Edinburg rollover crash

Two people were hospitalized early Sunday morning following a rollover crash in Edinburg that’s being investigated as a possible street racing incident, according to a news release.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Juan Carlos Contreras, was arrested on charges of DWI and intoxication assault in connection with the crash, the news release from the city of Edinburg stated.

The rollover crash happened Sunday at around 3:12 a.m. at the 1800 block of North Sugar Road.

According to the release, a 22-year-old female passenger in the vehicle was ejected from the 1992 Ford Mustang as a result of the crash. Her injuries were non-life threatening.

Authorities are also investigating if a second vehicle was involved in the incident, the release added.

Contreras will be charged once he’s released from the hospital. The release stated Contreras is also under investigation for possible street racing.

Those with any information on the crash are urged to contact the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700.