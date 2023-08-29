Driver charged with murder following police chase that ended in fatal crash near Donna

A 37-year-old Donna man was charged with murder following a fatal police chase that ended in a crash last week near Donna, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Jose Guadalupe Padilla was identified as the driver arrested in connection with the fatal crash, according to a DPS news release sent out on Sunday.

PREVIOUS STORY: DPS: Police chase ends in fatal crash near Donna

The crash happened Monday, Aug. 21 at 9:17 p.m. when a Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office vehicle attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Kia Optima, according to a news release.

The driver of the Kia — now identified as Padilla — “failed to yield to law enforcement and evaded traveling northbound on Victoria Road and disregarded a red traffic light at the intersection of Business 83, where it collided with a red Ford Ranger,” the release stated.

Erick Alberto Juarez, 27, of Pharr — the driver of the Ford — succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Juarez’s female passenger was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Padilla was also hospitalized with "significant injuries." On Wednesday, Padilla was arraigned at the hospital on charges of murder, aggravated assault and evading arrest and was later booked to the Hidalgo County jail on a bond of more than $1 million.