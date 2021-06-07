Driver in Cameron County vehicle pursuit arrested

Ruben Jeffrey Guajardo. Photo Credit: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

A driver accused of leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a vehicle pursuit that ended in a rollover has been arrested.

Ruben Jeffrey Guajardo was arrested early Tuesday morning near San Benito off of the East Business 77 Frontage Road.

The chase began after Guajardo ran two stop signs in front of a San Benito police officer, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said in a tweet.

Pursuit began in San Benito, when Guajardo ran 2 stop signs in front of a SB Police Officer, & continued when he entered the Rancho Viejo area. CCSO continued pursuit when he exited Rancho Viejo & ended when vehicle rolled over several times by the Bus 77 exit, near San Benito. https://t.co/bHaquBRvuR — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) June 1, 2021

"CCSO continued pursuit when he exited Rancho Viejo & ended when vehicle rolled over several times by the Bus 77 exit, near San Benito," Guajardo said in the tweet.

Guajardo was charged with evading arrest by the Cameron County Sheriff's Office and the Rancho Viejo Police Department. No injuries were reported during the arrest and Guajardo was booked into the Cameron County Detention Center, Garza tweeted.