Driver in Cameron County vehicle pursuit arrested

5 days 22 hours 29 minutes ago Tuesday, June 01 2021 Jun 1, 2021 June 01, 2021 11:46 AM June 01, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital
Ruben Jeffrey Guajardo. Photo Credit: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

A driver accused of leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a vehicle pursuit that ended in a rollover has been arrested.

Ruben Jeffrey Guajardo was arrested early Tuesday morning near San Benito off of the East Business 77 Frontage Road.

The chase began after Guajardo ran two stop signs in front of a San Benito police officer, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said in a tweet.

"CCSO continued pursuit when he exited Rancho Viejo & ended when vehicle rolled over several times by the Bus 77 exit, near San Benito," Guajardo said in the tweet.

Guajardo was charged with evading arrest by the Cameron County Sheriff's Office and the Rancho Viejo Police Department. No injuries were reported during the arrest and Guajardo was booked into the Cameron County Detention Center, Garza tweeted.

