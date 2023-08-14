Driver involved in tractor-trailer hit-and-run charged

McAllen police have arrested and charged the driver involved in a tractor-trailer hit-and-run.

The crash happened in McAllen on August 4 and the driver of the tractor-trailer has been identified as Luis Alberto Cruz.

According to police, the tractor-trailer collided with a motorcycle on Tamarack Avenue. Officials say Cruz attempted to flee the scene on foot but was later detained. Cruz has been charged with accident involving serious bodily injury.

The female motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation.