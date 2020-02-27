Drone training to open doors for Weslaco ISD students entering workforce
WESLACO – Weslaco Independent School District is giving more than 50 students a chance to become certified drone pilots. On Thursday, students wrapped up their training.
The school district partnered with SOARD Solutions, a drone management and consulting firm, to make this possible.
The certification aims to help set Weslaco ISD students apart from others in the workforce by helping them capitalize on the increased use of drones.
Watch the video above for the full story.
