Drop in blood donations due to coronavirus concerns, South Texas blood supply at risk of collapse

Image courtesy MGN Online

SAN ANTONIO, TX – The community blood supply is at risk of collapse as drives are cancelled and donations decline because of concerns about coronavirus, said officials from the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and local hospital physicians urge blood donation as an increase is critical to prevent a secondary public health crisis caused by a depleted blood supply.

In the last few days, more than 50 blood drives have been cancelled. Drives at schools, businesses, churches and other organizations provide more than 60% of blood.

Donors are asked to schedule appointments at one of seven STBTC donor rooms by calling 210-731-5590 or visiting SouthTexasBlood.org.