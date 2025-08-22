Eagle Scouts to install directional signs at Mission Hike and Bike Trail

The Eagle Scouts will be working in Mission this weekend as they start installing new directional signs.

They will be installing the signs at the Mission Hike and Bike Trail. The three-day project starts on Saturday and should be done by Sunday afternoon.

The scouts hope the signs will make the trails safer and prevent crashes.

"People have collided with each other and there's many injuries. Also, if somebody gets hurt and paramedics need to go, they don't know where to come from or where to go in, and so that's somebody's life," Troop 83 Senior Assistant Patrol Leader Leonardo Vasquez said.

Some of the trails will be temporarily closed while the scouts are working. They have 75 signs to install over a six-mile stretch.