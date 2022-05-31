Early voting begins Tuesday in three Valley counties. Here's what you need to know.

Early voting is picking back up Tuesday in Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties. Here's what you need to know.

Cameron County

Runoff elections are underway in the cities of Harlingen, Port Isabel and Santa Rosa.

In Harlingen, Richard Uribe and Ford Kinsley are vying for the Commissioner District 1 seat. In the same city, Ernesto Cisneros will face off against Daniel Nemecio Lopez for the Commissioner District 2 seat.

For a list of early voting locations in Harlingen, click here.

In Port Isabel, Sandra Holland and Jimmy Vela are vying for the Commissioner, Place 1 seat.

For a list of early voting locations in Port Isabel, click here.

In Santa Rosa, Refugio "Cuco" Rickford is facing off against Alex Salinas for the Alderman, Place 4 seat.

For a list of early voting locations in Santa Rosa, click here.

Early voting in Cameron County begins Tuesday, May 31, and ends Friday, June 10. Election Day is Tuesday, June 14.

Hidalgo County

On the ballot for voters in Mission is the mayoral race. Voters will decide between incumbent Dr. Armando O'Caña and challenger Norie Gonzalez Garza.

The Mission council Place 1 seat is also on the ballot. Moises 'Moy' Iglesias is facing off against Jessica Ortega.

A mayoral race is also underway in the city of Palmview. Incumbent Rick Villarreal was challenged by Linda Sarabia.

Early voting in Hidalgo County begins Tuesday, May 31, and ends Tuesday, June 7. Election Day is Saturday, June 11.

For a list of early voting locations in Mission and Palmview, click here.

Special Election

A special election is on the ballot for District 34 voters in Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties.

Four candidates are vying for the District 34 seat that was left vacant when long-time Valley congressman Filemon Vela resigned. The two highest vote-getters will go to a runoff. The candidates include Rene Coronado, Juana "Janie" Cantu-Cabrera, Dan Sanchez and Mayra Flores.

Early voting begins Tuesday, May 31, and runs through Friday, June 10. Election Day is Tuesday, June 14.

For a list of early voting locations in Cameron County, click here. For a list of early voting locations in Hidalgo County, click here. For a list of early voting locations in Willacy County, click here.

Sample ballots, Election Day voting locations and more resources can be found on www.krgv.com/elections.