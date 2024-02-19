Early Voting for March primary elections begins Tuesday

Early Voting for the March primaries begins Tuesday, and it's a chance for Rio Grande Valley residents to decide who from the different political parties will make it on the ballot in November.

Those who have not registered to vote will not be able to vote in the primaries, but there is still time to register for November's general election.

Here's what you need to know if you're voting in the primaries.

Early Voting starts Tuesday and ends March 1; you can also vote on Election Day, which is March 5.

Residents in Hidalgo County can vote at any polling location in the county.

Residents living in Cameron, Willacy or Starr County must check for their designated polling location.

To get an idea of who's on the ballot ahead of time, sample ballots are available for each party and in each county.

Voters are able to print the sample ballots and even fill them out ahead of time. They can take those ballots with them to the polls so they can remember the candidates they want to vote for.

Voters must make sure to bring some form of identification when heading to the polls. It can be a driver license, a passport, a citizenship certificate or military ID.

Lastly, do not to wear any clothes that have a candidate's name, or you won't be allowed into the polling location.

To view sample ballots, polling locations or any other information about the upcoming primary election, click here.