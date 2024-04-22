Early Voting for school, city elections in the Valley begin Monday

Monday will be the first day of Early Voting for school and city elections.

Officials say heading to the polls early can save time instead of waiting to cast your ballot on Election Day.

It's usually less busy during Early Voting and voters can head to any polling location in their county. Most counties only allow voters to vote in their precinct on Election Day.

"I encourage Early Voting, so that you miss the crowds. It gets so crowded on Election Day, and it's just more convenient," Starr County Elections Administrator Armandina Martinez said.

Before going to the polls, voters should bring their ID or voter registration card.

Early Voting ends on Tuesday, April 30 and Election Day is on Saturday, May 4.

Tune into the Channel 5 News at 10 p.m. for a breakdown of local races and how you can prepare before heading out to the polls.