Early voting kicks off with slow turnout in Cameron County

Early voting for the May 1 election is underway, but Cameron County Elections Administrator Remmie Garza says things are off to an unexpected start.

"This year things have started out pretty slow, given how much activity we had last November," Garza said. "It's kind of surprising that it is this much slower."

Many polling sites in Cameron County saw low turnouts during the first day of early voting; Garza said he understands people still have other things to worry about.

"Most people just simply aren't aware that early voting has started," he said. "It's been kind of hectic in South Texas with COVID and vaccinations."

With the threat of the coronavirus still in the Valley, Garza said the goal is to keep voters safe at the polls, following CDC-recommended precautions at every voting site.

"We offer curbside at all of our early voting site, as well as on election day," Garza said. "Everybody who is working the election will be wearing a mask and although it's highly recommended that voters wear one, it's not required."

Garza said it's essential for Cameron County residents to double-check they're at the right voting site.

"This election in Cameron County is different," he said. "You have to go to the early voting [site] that corresponds with your jurisdiction."

Early voting will run through Tuesday, April 27; the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is Tuesday, April 20.

For more information on early voting in Cameron County, click here; for Hidalgo County, click here.