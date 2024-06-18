x

Hidalgo County elections administrator discusses need for more poll workers

2 hours 15 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, June 18 2024 Jun 18, 2024 June 18, 2024 6:01 PM June 18, 2024 in News - Local

The Hidalgo County Elections Department is in need of poll workers for the November 2024 Presidential Election.

The department says they’re looking for 1,170 poll workers to man the 129 polling sites the county will have.

Watch the video above to see Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Hilda Salinas discuss why there is a need for more poll workers, and how to apply.

