Hidalgo County elections administrator discusses need for more poll workers

The Hidalgo County Elections Department is in need of poll workers for the November 2024 Presidential Election.

The department says they’re looking for 1,170 poll workers to man the 129 polling sites the county will have.

Watch the video above to see Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Hilda Salinas discuss why there is a need for more poll workers, and how to apply.

READ MORE: Hidalgo County looking for poll workers for November 2024 elections