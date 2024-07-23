Election Day for La Grulla mayoral race is Tuesday
On Tuesday, voters in La Grulla will be picking their next mayor.
There are three candidates on the ballot, they include Eli Guerra, Jon Venecia and Macario Villarreal. They are looking to replace former mayor Patty Solis.
Solis resigned after a new policy at La Joya Independent School District went into effect banning administrators from holding public office.
La Grulla residents can cast their vote at La Grulla City Hall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
More News
News Video
-
Environmental groups calling to stop all SpaceX launches after finding damaged birds...
-
Brownsville Public Utilities Board looking to expand, optimize water treatment plant
-
Valley political science professor explains what's next for democrats following Biden's withdrawal
-
Election Day for La Grulla mayoral race is Tuesday
-
Roma resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize