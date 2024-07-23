x

Election Day for La Grulla mayoral race is Tuesday

On Tuesday, voters in La Grulla will be picking their next mayor.

There are three candidates on the ballot, they include Eli Guerra, Jon Venecia and Macario Villarreal. They are looking to replace former mayor Patty Solis.

Solis resigned after a new policy at La Joya Independent School District went into effect banning administrators from holding public office.

La Grulla residents can cast their vote at La Grulla City Hall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

