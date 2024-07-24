City of La Grulla elects Macario Villarreal III as new mayor, according to unofficial election results

The City of La Grulla has elected a new mayor, according to unofficial election results.

The city held a special election Tuesday night to replace former mayor Patty Solis. Solis resigned from her position after a new policy at La Joya Independent School District banned administrators from hold public office.

The three candidates on the ballot were Macario Villarreal III, Eli Guerra and Jon Venecia.

The final voting numbers showed Villarreal received more than 80 percent of the votes with 418 total.

The votes still need to be confirmed and canvassed by election officials before Villarreal can officially take office.