Early voting underway for Rio Grande City mayoral race

Early voting is underway in Rio Grande City as a local attorney challenges the current mayor for his position.

Attorney Gilberto Falcon and incumbent Mayor Joel Villarreal say they're running to preserve transparency in the city.

“We want to have a community that is transparent,” Falcon said. “I will be ready to lead this community in the right direction with families in mind, transparency in mind, and economic development.”

Villarreal says he is focusing on development and attracting more business to the city.

“We're not gonna recognize Rio Grande City in the next four years,” Villarreal said. “We're gonna continue the progress, and we're looking forward to the next four years."

Early voting runs through Tuesday, April 30.

Election Day is Saturday, May 4.

