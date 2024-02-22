Economedes High School student involved in officer-involved shooting identified

The Economedes High School involved in the officer-involved shooting has been identified by the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

18-year-old Alvaro Alcudia was detained without incident Wednesday at Economedes High School. He allegedly tried to run over Edinburg police officers in a stolen vehicle before striking a patrol unit.

RELATED STORY: Economedes High School student detained following officer-involved shooting

An officer did discharge his weapon but did not strike Alcudia. No injuries were reported.

Alcudia is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

Channel 5 News will be in the courtroom during the arraignment. We will also be livestreaming it on our Facebook page.