Edcouch-Elsa HS was placed on lockdown after reports of weapon on campus

Edcouch-Elsa High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning after it was reported that a student planned on bringing a weapon to school.

The school was placed on lockdown at around 10:40 a.m. by the principal when a student approached him about another student's intention to bring a gun to campus, according to chief Raul Gonzales.

Gonzales said the school was immediately placed on lockdown and after further investigation, campus police discovered the suspected student left the school.

The Elsa Police Department was able to find the student at their residence, where they were detained.

Interim Superintendent Alda Benavides said no gun was found at the high school.

The lockdown has since been lifted. The identity of the suspected student has not been released.