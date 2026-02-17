Student disciplined after Weslaco school threat investigation

Disciplinary action was taken against a student after a threat was reported against Weslaco High School, the district announced.

The threat was determined to be unfounded, Weslaco ISD said in a Tuesday social media post.

According to the district, a thorough review of the threat was conducted between WeslacoHigh School and local law enforcement.

“Appropriate disciplinary action was taken against the student,” the post reads. “All established procedures and safety protocols were followed to ensure our campus remained safe at all times. Student safety is our number one priority.”

The district said any threat made toward a school will be taken seriously and fully investigated, and charges may be filed when necessary.