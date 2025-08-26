Edcouch-Elsa ISD announces new superintendent

The Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District has approved the contract for their new superintendent.

According to a news release, the EEISD Board of Trustees approved a three-year contract with Dr. Sandra Ochoa, officially naming her superintendent of schools. She has been serving as interim superintendent since May.

According to the news release, Ochoa graduated from Edcouch-Elsa High School and has spent her career at EEISD. She served as assistant superintendent before being appointed as interim superintendent.

The news release said she did not accept additional pay while serving in the interim position. She has also committed to not filling the assistant superintendent position and will continue to perform those responsibilities herself.

Ochoa is a license counselor and board-certified behavior analyst. Her expertise will bring student wellness and learning support to her leadership, according to the news release.

The news release said Ochoa received her Ph.D. from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and holds certifications in superintendent, school counselor, educational diagnostician and special education teacher.

Ochoa will work with the board of trustees to set annual goals for student achievement, academic growth and community engagement, according to the news release.