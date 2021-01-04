Edcouch-Elsa ISD to test staff for COVID-19

The Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District plans to test staff for COVID-19 on Monday.

Edcouch-Elsa ISD announced the decision on Sunday.

"The reason for this decision is to determine if we should adjust to a remote instruction model for a short period," according to a statement posted on the district Facebook page. "We will use the test data to decide if any changes to our on-campus instruction are necessary."

Edcouch-Elsa ISD made the decision after becoming concerned about "increasing cases of the Coronavirus in our region," according to the statement.