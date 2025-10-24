Edcouch family escapes burning home thanks to good Samaritan

A family in Edcouch are having to start over after they lost their home in a fire earlier this week.

The family all made it out safely thanks to a good Samaritan.

"My house is burning, oh my God, from where do I get out, from where do I get out?" homeowner Rosalinda Robledo de Garcia said.

Those were Rosalinda's thoughts when she saw her home was on fire. The charred roof and walls are what's left of her Edcouch home of more than 40 years.

Rosalinda and her eight-year-old grandson, Heriberto, escaped the burning home through her bedroom window.

"I just saw it, and we all ran to my grandma's room because we all got out through the window there," Heriberto said.

The fire started just after midnight. Rosalinda, her daughter and grandson were able to safely get out thanks to a good Samaritan.

A man driving by saw the fire, and woke up the family.

"He came back and parked and from here he honked and honked and shouted, 'get out of the house, it's burning, get out, get out.' My daughter says that's when she heard noises and that's when she looked over here, that's when she saw the fire, but I didn't hear anything," Rosalinda said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office says the fire started in the garage near an appliance.

For now, the family has to stay out of the home for their own safety.

"Although the blocks look physically good and everything, we were told that it becomes porous, and if someone goes in to try to clean it, it could collapse even more. Why risk our lives?" Rosalinda said.

While Rosalinda mourns the loss of her home and belongings, she's thankful that her family, including their two dogs, are safe.

Watch the video above for the full story.