Edinburg appoints interim city manager

The Edinburg City Council appointed City Secretary Myra L. Ayala to serve as interim city manager.

The appointment was made during the council’s Tuesday meeting, according to a news release.

Former City Manager Ron Garza announced in January he would be leaving his position for a job at UTRGV.

Ayala was first hired by the city of Edinburg in multiple capacities, including senior secretary, records supervisor and director of business operations and marketing for the Edinburg Economic Development Corporation, the release stated.

She has served as Edinburg’s City Secretary for over 15 years.