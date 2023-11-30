Edinburg breaks ground on $5 million water tower project

Residents living in north Edinburg will have more access to water thanks to a $5 million water tower.

Edinburg officials broke ground on the project Thursday near Monte Cristo Road and Closner Boulevard. The water tower will be able to hold up to 1 million gallons to accommodate for growth in the area.

“The north part of Edinburg [is] experiencing a lot of growth, so we're just trying to be proactive and install this water tower so we can be ready for that growth,” Edinburg Director of public services Gerardo Carmona said. “This water tower will service the entire area, businesses, residential — basically everything just north of Monte Cristo.”

Funds from the American Rescue Act and the Edinburg Economic Development Corporation are being used to finance the project.

Construction is expected to be complete in January 2025.